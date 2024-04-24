Shirin Su lagoon in western Iran filled with water after recent downpours

Sirous Azizi told IRNA that the 300-hectare man-made lagoon, located 40 km from the provincial city of Kobudar Ahang, had experienced an alarming decline in the water level following low precipitations in the country.

Considering the width of the body of water, the lagoon is host to a large number of aquatic and waterside migratory birds in rainy seasons, Azizi said.

The recent downpours have welcomed back gray herons, green ducks, teals, and especially flamingos to the lagoon.

Besides aquatic species, the wetland is also the habitat of the water snakes that come out of water and sunbathe on the rocks at the edge of the lagoon.