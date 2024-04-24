Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Shirin Su lagoon in western Iran filled with water after recent downpours

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Flood

The recent rainfalls in Iran have increased the level of water in the drying Shirin Su lagoon, in the western province of Hamedan, the head of the Environmental Protection Department of Hamedan's Kaboudar Ahang city said on Wednesday.

Sirous Azizi told IRNA that the 300-hectare man-made lagoon, located 40 km from the provincial city of Kobudar Ahang, had experienced an alarming decline in the water level following low precipitations in the country.

Considering the width of the body of water, the lagoon is host to a large number of aquatic and waterside migratory birds in rainy seasons, Azizi said.

The recent downpours have welcomed back gray herons, green ducks, teals, and especially flamingos to the lagoon.

Besides aquatic species, the wetland is also the habitat of the water snakes that come out of water and sunbathe on the rocks at the edge of the lagoon.

