Over 230,000 Infected by Novel Coronavirus: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 2,549 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases to 230,211.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 141 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall fatalities to 10,958.

She further noted that 191,487 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

According to Lari, 3,081 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease.

The spokesperson said 1,693,242 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to the spokeswoman, Kermanshah, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khuzestan, Khorasan Razavi, Kurdistan, East and West Azarbaijan provinces are considered as red zones.

She also noted that the number of patients hospitalized in Tehran province shows a considerable growth.