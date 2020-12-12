Newspapers Widely Cover Iran’s Outrage over Erdogan’s Remarks

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, December 12, 2020, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Mr Erdogan! Be Fair

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Stop Erdogan’s ‘Poem’ Recitals!

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Erdogan’s Geopolitical Illusion

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Harsh Reaction to Erdogan’s Interventionist Remarks

* No One Can Talk about Our Beloved Azerbaijan

2- Int’l Community Must Be Vigilant in Face of Resurgence of ISIS Ideology: Iran

3- IRGC Chief: Israeli Regime Will Pay the Price for Killing Fakhrizadeh

4- Trump Seeking Lawsuit, Biden Thinking of Forming Cabinet

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Erdogan’s Feet on Red Line



Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: No One Can Talk about Our Beloved Azerbaijan

2- Iran FM: US Obliged to Return to JCPOA

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Erdogan Rides on Waves of Aras

Iran Newspaper:

1- Our Beloved Azerbaijan

Javan Newspaper:

1- Sultan of Illusion

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Harsh Reaction to Erdogan’s Interventionist Remarks

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Mr Erdogan! You Don’t Know History or You’re Trying to Appease Israel?

2- Third Anniversary of Defeat of ISIS and US in Iraq in Hands of Resistance Front

3- Fraud in US Election Confirmed by 19 States, 106 GOP Lawmakers

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Iranians Outraged by Erdogan’s Nonsense Remarks

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Erdogan’s Poem Recital: Impudence or Illiteracy?

2- Iran’s Int’l Trade to Develop with Opening of Khaf-Herat Railway

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Harsh Reaction to Erdogan’s Poem Recital in Baku

2- Khaf-Herat Railway Links Two Nations

3- Persepolis May Be Disqualified from ACL Final!

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Erdogan’s Bad Dream for Aras River