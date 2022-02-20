‘Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation’

Afkhar:
1. Vienna becomes the center of important developments for Iran and the world community.
Arman-e-Milli
1. One step to declaration of a deal
2. Hadi Haghshenas to Arman-e-Milli: Revival of JCPOA an opportunity for Iran, Democrats
Ebtekar:
1. The bells are tolling for resuming the JCPOA’s implementation
- Final steps to achievement of a deal
3. Amir-Abdollahian: The West should take its final decision
4. The German chancellor: All elements of a deal are on the table in Vienna
Etemad:
1.Iran will not retreat from the red lines in negotiations
Etela’at:
1. President: Credible guarantees should accompany the removal of sanctions
Hemayat:
1.Iran’s serious warning to the negotiating parties In Vienna: The sanctions not in harmony with the JCPOA should be removed
Iran:
1.Three conditions for a deal in Vienna: Sanctions removal, credible guarantees, ending political allegations
Jomhouri-e-Eslami:
1.Vienna getting close to the fruit of JCPOA talks
Kayhan:
1.Iran’s definitive choice in Vienna is not crossing the red lines.
Rooyesh-e-Mellat:
1.Amir-Abdollahian in talks with the German FM: Tehran sees the quality of the deal along with element of time.
Mardom Salari:
1. Possibility of a deal in Vienna maybe in two weeks
2. European sources express hope about the revival of the JCPOA.
San’at:
1. Win-win deal
- A review of the importance of reviving the JCPOA by Iran and the US in talks with experts
Sharhrvand:
1. Ready for a deal from Munich to Vienna
Tejarat:
1. Berlin’s psychological war to pressure Iran