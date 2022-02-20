‘Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation’

Afkhar:

1. Vienna becomes the center of important developments for Iran and the world community.

Arman-e-Milli

1. One step to declaration of a deal

2. Hadi Haghshenas to Arman-e-Milli: Revival of JCPOA an opportunity for Iran, Democrats



Ebtekar:

1. The bells are tolling for resuming the JCPOA’s implementation

Final steps to achievement of a deal

3. Amir-Abdollahian: The West should take its final decision

4. The German chancellor: All elements of a deal are on the table in Vienna



Etemad:

1.Iran will not retreat from the red lines in negotiations



Etela’at:

1. President: Credible guarantees should accompany the removal of sanctions



Hemayat:

1.Iran’s serious warning to the negotiating parties In Vienna: The sanctions not in harmony with the JCPOA should be removed

Iran:

1.Three conditions for a deal in Vienna: Sanctions removal, credible guarantees, ending political allegations



Jomhouri-e-Eslami:

1.Vienna getting close to the fruit of JCPOA talks



Kayhan:

1.Iran’s definitive choice in Vienna is not crossing the red lines.



Rooyesh-e-Mellat:

1.Amir-Abdollahian in talks with the German FM: Tehran sees the quality of the deal along with element of time.



Mardom Salari:

1. Possibility of a deal in Vienna maybe in two weeks

2. European sources express hope about the revival of the JCPOA.



San’at:

1. Win-win deal

A review of the importance of reviving the JCPOA by Iran and the US in talks with experts

Sharhrvand:

1. Ready for a deal from Munich to Vienna

Tejarat:

1. Berlin’s psychological war to pressure Iran