Sunday, February 20, 2022
type here...
CultureMediaIFP Exclusive

‘Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian media are focucsing on the latest about the vienna talks over the revival of Iran's nuclear deal.

Afkhar:
1. Vienna becomes the center of important developments for Iran and the world community.

'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

Arman-e-Milli
1. One step to declaration of a deal

2. Hadi Haghshenas to Arman-e-Milli: Revival of JCPOA an opportunity for Iran, Democrats
'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

Ebtekar:

1. The bells are tolling for resuming the JCPOA’s implementation

  • Final steps to achievement of a deal

3. Amir-Abdollahian: The West should take its final decision

4. The German chancellor: All elements of a deal are on the table in Vienna
'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

Etemad:

1.Iran will not retreat from the red lines in negotiations
'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

Etela’at:

1. President: Credible guarantees should accompany the removal of sanctions
'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

Hemayat:

1.Iran’s serious warning to the negotiating parties In Vienna: The sanctions not in harmony with the JCPOA should be removed

'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

Iran:

1.Three conditions for a deal in Vienna: Sanctions removal, credible guarantees, ending political allegations
'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

Jomhouri-e-Eslami:

1.Vienna getting close to the fruit of JCPOA talks
'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

Kayhan:

1.Iran’s definitive choice in Vienna is not crossing the red lines.
'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

Rooyesh-e-Mellat:

1.Amir-Abdollahian in talks with the German FM: Tehran sees the quality of the deal along with element of time.
'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

Mardom Salari:

1. Possibility of a deal in Vienna maybe in two weeks

2. European sources express hope about the revival of the JCPOA.
'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

San’at:
1. Win-win deal

  • A review of the importance of reviving the JCPOA by Iran and the US in talks with experts

'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

Sharhrvand:

1. Ready for a deal from Munich to Vienna

'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

 

Tejarat:

1. Berlin’s psychological war to pressure Iran

'Bells tolling for resuming JCPOA’s implementation'

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks