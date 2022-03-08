Russia’s demand for sanction waiver guarantees makes headlines in Iran

Abrar:
1. Foreign minister: we do not allow a foreign element affect our interests.
Aftabe Yazd:
1. Russian’s official hostage-taking
Armane Melli:
1. JCPOA caught amid US foot-dragging on decision and Russians’ play
Ebtekar:
1. Saeed Khatibzadeh: Russia’s exit from JCPOA is media speculation
. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says: Russia’s approach to Vienna talks have been so far constructive
Etemad:
1. Russia playing with Iran card in Ukraine
. Does Moscow take the blame for collapse of negotiations for revival of JCPOA?
Javan:
- Ukraine’s chaos in Vienna negotiations
Khorasan:
1. Vienna up against JCPOA guarantees barrier?
Mardom Salari:
1. Iran’s reaction to Lavrov’s sabotage in Vienna negotiations
. Khatibzadeh: Russia’s exit from JCPOA is media speculation
Setareh Sobh:
1. Hassan Beheshtipour: Russia is both an opportunity and a threat to Iran
2. Nation against Russians’ blackmail
3. Russia’s complicated and meaningful play with Iran card in Vienna negotiations
Shargh:
1. Putin’s booby trap under Vienna negotiations’ table
Tejarat:
1. Reaction of diplomatic apparatus to Russia’s new stance
. Khatibzadeh: We are waiting for Moscow to offer more details