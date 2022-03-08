Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Russia’s demand for sanction waiver guarantees makes headlines in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Amid haggling over the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna, Russia has tabled its own demand for guarantees that its trade with Iran would be secured and free from any hostile US action. This is seen by Washington and its western allies as an attempt by Moscow to use the nuclear deal to circumvent the sanctions it is facing over the invasion of Ukraine. Iranian media have also shone a spotlight on the issue.

Abrar:

1. Foreign minister: we do not allow a foreign element affect our interests.

Aftabe Yazd:

1. Russian’s official hostage-taking

Armane Melli:

1. JCPOA caught amid US foot-dragging on decision and Russians’ play

Ebtekar:

1. Saeed Khatibzadeh: Russia’s exit from JCPOA is media speculation

. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says: Russia’s approach to Vienna talks have been so far constructive

Etemad:

1. Russia playing with Iran card in Ukraine

. Does Moscow take the blame for collapse of negotiations for revival of JCPOA?

Javan:

  1. Ukraine’s chaos in Vienna negotiations

Khorasan:

1. Vienna up against JCPOA guarantees barrier?

Mardom Salari:

1. Iran’s reaction to Lavrov’s sabotage in Vienna negotiations

. Khatibzadeh: Russia’s exit from JCPOA is media speculation

Setareh Sobh:

1. Hassan Beheshtipour: Russia is both an opportunity and a threat to Iran

2. Nation against Russians’ blackmail

3. Russia’s complicated and meaningful play with Iran card in Vienna negotiations

Shargh:

1. Putin’s booby trap under Vienna negotiations’ table

Tejarat:

1. Reaction of diplomatic apparatus to Russia’s new stance

. Khatibzadeh: We are waiting for Moscow to offer more details

