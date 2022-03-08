Russia’s demand for sanction waiver guarantees makes headlines in Iran

Abrar:

1. Foreign minister: we do not allow a foreign element affect our interests.

Aftabe Yazd:

1. Russian’s official hostage-taking

Armane Melli:

1. JCPOA caught amid US foot-dragging on decision and Russians’ play

Ebtekar:

1. Saeed Khatibzadeh: Russia’s exit from JCPOA is media speculation

. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says: Russia’s approach to Vienna talks have been so far constructive

Etemad:

1. Russia playing with Iran card in Ukraine

. Does Moscow take the blame for collapse of negotiations for revival of JCPOA?

Javan:

Ukraine’s chaos in Vienna negotiations

Khorasan:

1. Vienna up against JCPOA guarantees barrier?

Mardom Salari:

1. Iran’s reaction to Lavrov’s sabotage in Vienna negotiations

Setareh Sobh:

1. Hassan Beheshtipour: Russia is both an opportunity and a threat to Iran

2. Nation against Russians’ blackmail

3. Russia’s complicated and meaningful play with Iran card in Vienna negotiations

Shargh:

1. Putin’s booby trap under Vienna negotiations’ table

Tejarat:

1. Reaction of diplomatic apparatus to Russia’s new stance

. Khatibzadeh: We are waiting for Moscow to offer more details