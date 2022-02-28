Monday, February 28, 2022
Iranian media keep close tabs on Russia’s military expedition to Ukraine

By IFP Editorial Staff
On day 5 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Iranian media continued dedicating their headlines to the latest developments on the ground in the ex-Soviet republic. Some of them have also run analyses on the impact of the conflict on the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group.

Aftabe Yazd

1-Zelensky teaches a lesson to haughty politicians

Armane Melli

1-Suicide in St. Petersburg

The chief financial officer of Russia’s energy giant, Gazprom, the world’s largest natural gas company and Russia’s largest in terms of revenue, has committed suicide in St. Petersburg. This shows the depth of the impact of the Ukraine war and harsh sanctions against Russia and Russian companies.

2-Putin facing a dilemma: Accepting the costs of sanctions or diplomacy?

3-The UAE maintains neutrality to avoid antagonizing Russia

Ebtekar

1-Invasion of Ukraine and the hidden global threat
Does Putin seek to revive the former Soviet Union by invasion of Ukraine?

2-Saifol Reza Shahabi: Is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the denial of a historical reality or falling into the trap of the United States and NATO?

Etemad

1-The situation of Iranians in Ukraine

Iran

1-Negotiations in Russia’s backyard
2-Why is the West to blame for Ukraine’s crisis?

Jame Jam

1-Footprints of negotiation on the battlefield

 

Jomhouri-e Eslami

1-Ukrainian people and army resist military expedition of Russian aggressors

Javan

1-Nuclear saber-rattling on day 3 of war
2-Nazism in Western media

Keyhan

1-Iran ready to play diplomatic role in helping restore peace in Ukraine

Khorasan

1-Vienna on verge of agreement or deadlock?

Mardomsalari

1-Putin puts nuclear force on alert

Sanat

1-Russia removed from SWIFT

Setare Sobh

1-Putin in quagmire
• Ukraine gets inundated with arms

Shargh

1-Western steps to put pressure on Putin

Tejarat

1. New scene of Ukraine war
• Putin puts nuclear deterrent force on alert

Vatane Emrooz

1-Zelinsky’s lesson
• Ukraine agrees to negotiate

