What Iranian media are saying on Ukraine

Afkar:
1. Seyd Ali Mousavi: Ukraine crisis direct result of trust in west
2. Kremlin: Ukraine missed opportunity to halt war by refusing to accept negotiations
Aftab-e-Yazd:
1. Mollazehi, the international affairs analysts, answering Aftab-e-Yazd on whether Beijing will attack Taiwan: China is not Russia – Taiwan is not Ukraine, either.
Arman-e-Melli:
1. Possibility of ceasefire increased
2. Falahat Pisheh talking to Arman-e-Melli: Russians did not allow JCPOA to be signed before attack on Ukraine
Donya-ye Eghtesad:
1. Putin’s war black box
2. Unexpected sanctions against Putin
Ebtekar:
1. Can Russia’s attack on Ukraine be a prelude for inclusive global confrontation?
2. News with the smell of tinder and bullets / how different media should cover such incidents as war?
3. How Russia’s Ukraine attack affects Vienna talks?
Etemad:
1. Kiev, a second Stallingread
2. Iranian university students residing in Kiev: Iranian embassy officials told us to escape however you can
Etelaat:
1. Street fighting in Kiev
. Macron: Europe should be ready for a long war
Jam-e-Jam:
1. Ukraine on the verge of splitting up
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
1. Why is Putin after Ukraine?
2. House to house fighting in Kiev
Javan:
1. West preparing a war of attrition
2. Macron: World should be ready for a long war
Keyhan:
1. Ukraine take US bait, falls off the cliff
2. Realization of 8-year-old prediction in US documents
Resalat:
1. Ukraine, a neutral factor in Vienna equation
2. Why any negative impact of Ukraine on the complicated negotiations is unlikely?
Shargh:
1. Is a gathering outside the Russian embassy not authorized?
. A review of gathering outside embassies
2. Sergey Shoigu, Putin’s war machine
. How Russia’s defense minister paved the way for attack on Ukraine
Sobh-e Emrooz:
1. Negotiations under the shadow of war
2. How Russia’s attack on Ukraine affects Vienna talks?
Tejarat:
1. The bitter outcome of Zelensky putting his trust in Washington
2. Biden’s message to Ukraine: American forces are not ready to fight