What Iranian media are saying on Ukraine

Afkar:

1. Seyd Ali Mousavi: Ukraine crisis direct result of trust in west

2. Kremlin: Ukraine missed opportunity to halt war by refusing to accept negotiations

Aftab-e-Yazd:

1. Mollazehi, the international affairs analysts, answering Aftab-e-Yazd on whether Beijing will attack Taiwan: China is not Russia – Taiwan is not Ukraine, either.

Arman-e-Melli:

1. Possibility of ceasefire increased

2. Falahat Pisheh talking to Arman-e-Melli: Russians did not allow JCPOA to be signed before attack on Ukraine

Donya-ye Eghtesad:

1. Putin’s war black box

2. Unexpected sanctions against Putin

Ebtekar:

1. Can Russia’s attack on Ukraine be a prelude for inclusive global confrontation?

2. News with the smell of tinder and bullets / how different media should cover such incidents as war?

3. How Russia’s Ukraine attack affects Vienna talks?

Etemad:

1. Kiev, a second Stallingread

2. Iranian university students residing in Kiev: Iranian embassy officials told us to escape however you can

Etelaat:

1. Street fighting in Kiev

. Macron: Europe should be ready for a long war

Jam-e-Jam:

1. Ukraine on the verge of splitting up

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

1. Why is Putin after Ukraine?

2. House to house fighting in Kiev

Javan:

1. West preparing a war of attrition

2. Macron: World should be ready for a long war

Keyhan:

1. Ukraine take US bait, falls off the cliff

2. Realization of 8-year-old prediction in US documents

Resalat:

1. Ukraine, a neutral factor in Vienna equation

2. Why any negative impact of Ukraine on the complicated negotiations is unlikely?

Shargh:

1. Is a gathering outside the Russian embassy not authorized?

. A review of gathering outside embassies

2. Sergey Shoigu, Putin’s war machine

. How Russia’s defense minister paved the way for attack on Ukraine

Sobh-e Emrooz:

1. Negotiations under the shadow of war

2. How Russia’s attack on Ukraine affects Vienna talks?

Tejarat:

1. The bitter outcome of Zelensky putting his trust in Washington

2. Biden’s message to Ukraine: American forces are not ready to fight