“The Ukrainian side is willing and ready to conduct dialogue and negotiations with the Russian side,” Kuleba was quoted as saying by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

According to Mao, the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev were high on the agenda, with Kuleba making it clear that “Ukraine is ready and willing to engage in dialogue and negotiations with Russia.”

“Of course, the negotiations should be rational and substantive, aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace,” he added, as quoted by Mao.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commenting on the development said that the message voiced by Kuleba is in line with Moscow’s position.

“You and I really know from reports from Beijing that such a statement was made at a meeting with Wang Yi. The message itself is in unison with our position,” Peskov told reporters.

Moscow needs clarification on this issue, because there are no details yet, the official added.

“You know that the Russian side has never refused negotiations and has always maintained its openness to the negotiation process.”

Wang during the talks with Kuleba added that Beijing believes that the resolution of all conflicts should be carried out at the negotiating table.

“The Chinese side believes that the resolution of all conflicts must ultimately return to the negotiating table, and the settlement of all disputes must be achieved through political means,” Wang was quoted as saying by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

This statement is one of several recent expressions from Kiev indicating a willingness to engage in talks. Last week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the possibility of peace negotiations with Moscow, including with President Vladimir Putin, and acknowledged the necessity of resolving the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova suggested that Zelensky’s rhetoric is influenced by the electoral cycles in the United States. Moscow has reiterated its readiness for dialogue but notes that the Kiev regime has legally banned such negotiations. Peskov has also indicated that there are currently no conditions for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, stating that achieving the objectives of the special operation remains Russia’s priority, which, for now, can only be attained through military means.