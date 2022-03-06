Iran media: Tehran, IAEA agreement on safeguard issues by July

Abrar:

1. Grossi: Without Iran and IAEA reaching an agreement, any possibility of JCPOA materializing is wrong

2. Eslami after meeting with Grossi: Alleged cases should be closed for good

Afkar:

1. Eslami in joint presser with Grossi: Political lobbying should not affect IAEA decisions

Aftab Yazd:

1. Moscow: First guarantees, then signing

. Unexpected remarks by Russian foreign minister to US in nuclear talks extra time

Arman Melli:

1. Details of Iran, IAEA agreement:

. Decision was made for Iran to give written response to IAEA questions on 3 sites

. IAEA confirmed Iran’s peaceful activities

Ebtekar:

1: Resolving disagreements toward a final agreement?

. Grossi visit directly affect Vienna talks

Donyaye Eghtesad:

1. Iran, IAEA roadmap for resolution of disagreements

Etemad:

1. Rafael Grossi in response to Etemad: IAEA will not bow down to foreign pressure

Hamshahri:

1. Negotiations in Tehran, progress in Vienna

Iran:

1. Iran initiative, end to IAEA allegations

Jame Jam:

1. End to nuclear file close at hand?

Javan:

1. Agreement with IAEA eliminated West’s pretexts

Jomhouri Eslami:

1. Revival of JCPOA in final station

. Safeguard agreements between Iran and IAEA

Keyhan:

1. Revival of JCPOA without removal of sanctions means sheer damage

Khorasan:

1. Vienna waiting for safeguards opening

Siasate Rouz:

1. Tehran demand: IAEA ridding itself from political lobbying

Setareh Sobh:

1. Impact of IAEA director general’s visit

. Reduction in Dollar exchange rate, rise in stock exchange index

Vatane Emrouz:

1. Three twists in the agreement

. China and Russia also seek written guarantee from US for security of economic ties with Iran