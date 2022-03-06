Iran media: Tehran, IAEA agreement on safeguard issues by July

Abrar:
1. Grossi: Without Iran and IAEA reaching an agreement, any possibility of JCPOA materializing is wrong
2. Eslami after meeting with Grossi: Alleged cases should be closed for good
Afkar:
1. Eslami in joint presser with Grossi: Political lobbying should not affect IAEA decisions
Aftab Yazd:
1. Moscow: First guarantees, then signing
. Unexpected remarks by Russian foreign minister to US in nuclear talks extra time
Arman Melli:
1. Details of Iran, IAEA agreement:
. Decision was made for Iran to give written response to IAEA questions on 3 sites
. IAEA confirmed Iran’s peaceful activities
Ebtekar:
1: Resolving disagreements toward a final agreement?
. Grossi visit directly affect Vienna talks
Donyaye Eghtesad:
1. Iran, IAEA roadmap for resolution of disagreements
Etemad:
1. Rafael Grossi in response to Etemad: IAEA will not bow down to foreign pressure
Hamshahri:
1. Negotiations in Tehran, progress in Vienna
Iran:
1. Iran initiative, end to IAEA allegations
Jame Jam:
1. End to nuclear file close at hand?
Javan:
1. Agreement with IAEA eliminated West’s pretexts
Jomhouri Eslami:
1. Revival of JCPOA in final station
. Safeguard agreements between Iran and IAEA
Keyhan:
1. Revival of JCPOA without removal of sanctions means sheer damage
Khorasan:
1. Vienna waiting for safeguards opening
Siasate Rouz:
1. Tehran demand: IAEA ridding itself from political lobbying
Setareh Sobh:
1. Impact of IAEA director general’s visit
. Reduction in Dollar exchange rate, rise in stock exchange index
Vatane Emrouz:
1. Three twists in the agreement
. China and Russia also seek written guarantee from US for security of economic ties with Iran