Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Iran asks IAEA to deal with Israeli regime’s nuclear threats

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran has written a letter to the United Nations’ atomic agency to verify Israel’s possession of nuclear weapons after several Israeli regime officials openly made threats to nuke the Gaza Strip.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is responsible for any tragic incident as the Israeli regime is still not a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) and its safeguards agreements.

The Iranian official joined a chorus of warnings by world diplomats and leaders after several ranking Israeli officials, including the regime’s heritage minister Amihai Eliyahu, openly said Israel should use nuclear bombs against Palestinians amid its ongoing onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

“Furthermore, the Zionist regime’s prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) said in October at the UN General Assembly meeting that, ‘we should confront Iran with nuclear threats’ and suggested that ‘we should use nuclear weapons against Iran’,” the AEOI head recalled.

Eslami said that the latest remarks by Israeli officials show the regime is in possession of weapons of mass destruction, despite its decades-long policy of opacity on its nuclear arsenal.

