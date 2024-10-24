Iran strongly condemns Israel’s assassination of Nasrallah successor

The Iranian Foreign Ministry offered condolences and congratulations on the martyrdom of Safieddine and a group of his companions during a criminal attack by the Zionist regime.

It said in a statement that Safieddine was one of the leaders and founders of the Lebanese resistance and one of the close and loyal companions of Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, who spent his whole honorable life pursuing the freedom of al-Quds and the defense of Lebanon’s honor and territorial integrity against the aggression and crimes of the Zionist occupation regime, and he was finally martyred on this holy path.

The foreign ministry also strongly condemns this unforgivable crime committed by the Zionists and emphasizes the direct complicity of the US government and other governments supporting the occupying regime in this crime.

“Without a doubt, the martyrdom of the leaders of the resistance will not weaken an iota the determination, faith and will of their leaders, the zealous fighters of the resistance front, and the free Muslim nations of the region to fight against the occupation, oppression and aggression of the Zionist regime until the end of the sinister phenomenon of the Zionist occupation and the realization of the rights of the Palestinian people and region nations, especially the fundamental right to self-determination,” it added.

Hezbollah has confirmed the martyrdom of Safieddine, one of the candidates possibly slated to take charge of the group following the assassination of Nasrallah.

Hezbollah said in a statement Wednesday that Safieddine was martyred in an Israeli airstrike, without specifying the date.

“His Eminence Seyyed Hashem Safieddine has devoted most of his life to serving Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance and its society,” the Lebanese group’s statement added.

The group has yet to name a successor to Nasrallah.