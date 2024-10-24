Media WireMiddle East

3 soldiers killed in Israeli attack on southern Lebanon

By IFP Media Wire
Lebanon War

Three Lebanese Army soldiers were killed in an Israeli air raid while trying to rescue injured people from the regime's earlier attack on southern Lebanon, according to an official statement issued Thursday.

The Israeli attack is the second deadliest on the Lebanese Army in four days.

“The Israeli enemy targeted Lebanese army personnel in the vicinity of Yater village, in Bint Jbeil in the south, while carrying out an operation to evacuate wounded, resulting in three martyrs, including an officer,” the Lebanese Army said in the statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army killed three soldiers when it targeted their military vehicle in southern Lebanon.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it says are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza.

Over 2,570 people have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in Israeli aggression since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

