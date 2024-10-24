Pezeshkian says martyrdom of Safieddine opening new chapter in resistance against Israel

In a message on Wednesday night, Pezeshkian expressed condolences on the martyrdom of Saffiedine in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut.

The president extended his condolences to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Lebanese and Palestinian people, as well as Saffiedine’s family and his comrades in the resistance front, and all the freedom-loving people in the world.

Saffiedine, who was inspired by the teachings of Ashura, courageously dedicated his entire life to defending the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon as well as strengthening the resistance front, Pezeshkian added.

He noted that although Saffiedine’s martyrdom is a great loss for the axis of resistance and the Lebanese nation, it will definitely open a new chapter in the resistance and struggle against the Zionist occupiers.

The president also stated that the great martyr left behind brilliant legacies of resistance and fight against oppression and tyranny, which will continue to be inspiring.

Pezeshkian referred to the Zionist regime’s assassination of Hezbollah Leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in September, stressing the Zionist enemy thought that it could stop the resistance by assassinating Nasrallah, but Hezbollah will continue to grow and has remained stronger than before, powerfully pursuing its goals and inflicting heavy blows to the occupiers.