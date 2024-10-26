Media WireMiddle East

Israel says 10 soldiers killed in Lebanon over 2 days

By IFP Media Wire
Israel Army

Ten Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon between Thursday and Friday, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) data.

Five soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon on Thursday and another five were killed Friday, the IDF has announced.

Tel Aviv has mounted a massive air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it says are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between the regime and the group since the start of Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

In Lebanon, more than 2,500 people have been killed and over 12,000 wounded, according to the Lebanese ministry of health. The health ministry and doctors say hundreds of the casualties have been civilians, including women, children, the elderly, as well as scores of medics.

Some 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced during the war.

A total of 163 health workers have been killed and 272 injured as a result of Israeli attacks since tensions flared up in West Asia in early October 2023, Lebanon’s acting Health Minister Firas Abyad announced at a press conference in Beirut.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks