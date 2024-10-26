Israel says 10 soldiers killed in Lebanon over 2 days

Five soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon on Thursday and another five were killed Friday, the IDF has announced.

Tel Aviv has mounted a massive air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it says are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between the regime and the group since the start of Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

In Lebanon, more than 2,500 people have been killed and over 12,000 wounded, according to the Lebanese ministry of health. The health ministry and doctors say hundreds of the casualties have been civilians, including women, children, the elderly, as well as scores of medics.

Some 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced during the war.

A total of 163 health workers have been killed and 272 injured as a result of Israeli attacks since tensions flared up in West Asia in early October 2023, Lebanon’s acting Health Minister Firas Abyad announced at a press conference in Beirut.