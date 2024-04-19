Friday, April 19, 2024
IAEA: Iran’s nuclear sites safe following explosions

By IFP Editorial Staff
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Friday that the nuclear installations in Isfahan were not damaged following explosions in the central Iranian city earlier in the day.

The UN nuclear watchdog’s chief Rafael Grossi took to X to write, “IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to #Iran’s nuclear sites.”

The assurance came amid speculations that the explosions were caused by Israeli attacks in the city, which triggered air defense batteries.

Iranian news agencies reported the explosions were heard near Isfahan airport and the 8th Shekari army airbase, but also added that the nuclear facilities in Isfahan were “completely secure.”

Days earlier, Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones over Israeli-occupied territory in response to a deadly attack on its diplomatic site in the Syrian capital, that left seven Iranian military personnel dead.

“DG @rafaelmgrossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely,” the message by Grossi further read.

The IAEA chief said Monday that Iran had shut down its nuclear facilities for security reasons.

