Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Afkar:

Leader: Ukraine crisis rooted in policies of mafia-like US regime that lead to crises

Aftab-e-Yazd:

Tolerability of Russian economy in the face of sanctions

Expert: Russian priority is currently security-military issues instead of economy; Sanctions will not keep the country back at least in the short run.

Arman-e-Milli:

Unrepeatable chance: Arman-e-Milli reviews the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the issue of Iran deal.

Iran’s neutrality will, on the one side, turn it into a party for provision of Europe’s oil and gas and on the other, save Tehran from the nuclear trap and possibly Russia from the Ukraine trap.

This historic opportunity, given the possibility of the prolongation of the Ukraine war, will not be repeated for Iran.

Hassan Beheshtipour: Iran prefers neutrality



Ebtekar:

Ayatollah Khamenei: We support an end to the war

Etemad:

Setting the stage for the fatal blow

Large-scale transfer of troops to Kiev, heavy bombardment of Kharkiv and clashes in the south

What is the objective of invading Russian forces?

Etela’at:

Leader: Iran’s unchanging stance is opposition to war and destruction

Confronting ignorance was the most important position taken by Islam’s Prophet

Iran:

Leader: We are opposed to war anywhere in the world

Jam-e-Jam:

America is the perfect manifestation of modern ignorance. Train of racism at Ukraine’s station

Javan:

Moscow: Europe should be free from nuclear arsenals

Kayhan:

Leader: Ukraine victim of crisis created by America

Yemeni people have been under bombardment for eight years, but the Westerners not only fail to condemn the crime but also support it.

Setare Sobh:

Putin’s role in destroying Russia’s economy, property Danger facing people worldwide

Moscow’s warning to the West

Shahrvand:

Discrimination!

The Ukraine war showed human plight is worthy of being dealt with only when it hits Western people.

Sharq:

Iran deal overshadowed by Ukraine war? Giants flying from Moscow

Large shipping and oil firms in the West cut ties with Russia.

Reformists against Russian attack on Ukraine

Tejarat: