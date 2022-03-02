Wednesday, March 2, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCultureMedia

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

By IFP Editorial Staff
Many Iranian media outlets provided wide coverage of remarks on Tuesday by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the Ukraine crisis. The Leader said Ukraine has fallen victim to American interventionist policies. He, however, called for the cessation of war that broke out last week.

Afkar:

Leader: Ukraine crisis rooted in policies of mafia-like US regime that lead to crises

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Aftab-e-Yazd:

  1. Tolerability of Russian economy in the face of sanctions
  • Expert: Russian priority is currently security-military issues instead of economy; Sanctions will not keep the country back at least in the short run.

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Arman-e-Milli:

  1. Unrepeatable chance: Arman-e-Milli reviews the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the issue of Iran deal.
  • Iran’s neutrality will, on the one side, turn it into a party for provision of Europe’s oil and gas and on the other, save Tehran from the nuclear trap and possibly Russia from the Ukraine trap.
  • This historic opportunity, given the possibility of the prolongation of the Ukraine war, will not be repeated for Iran.
  1. Hassan Beheshtipour: Iran prefers neutrality
    Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Ebtekar:

Ayatollah Khamenei: We support an end to the war

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Etemad:

  1. Setting the stage for the fatal blow
  • Large-scale transfer of troops to Kiev, heavy bombardment of Kharkiv and clashes in the south
  • What is the objective of invading Russian forces?

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Etela’at:

  1. Leader: Iran’s unchanging stance is opposition to war and destruction
  • Confronting ignorance was the most important position taken by Islam’s Prophet

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Iran:

  1. Leader: We are opposed to war anywhere in the world

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Jam-e-Jam:

  1. America is the perfect manifestation of modern ignorance.
  2. Train of racism at Ukraine’s station

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Javan:

  1. Moscow: Europe should be free from nuclear arsenals

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Kayhan:

  1. Leader: Ukraine victim of crisis created by America
  • Yemeni people have been under bombardment for eight years, but the Westerners not only fail to condemn the crime but also support it.

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Setare Sobh:

  1. Putin’s role in destroying Russia’s economy, property
  2. Danger facing people worldwide
  • Moscow’s warning to the West

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Shahrvand:

  1. Discrimination!
  • The Ukraine war showed human plight is worthy of being dealt with only when it hits Western people.

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Sharq:

  1. Iran deal overshadowed by Ukraine war?
  2. Giants flying from Moscow
  • Large shipping and oil firms in the West cut ties with Russia.
  1. Reformists against Russian attack on Ukraine

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Tejarat:

  1. Leader: Today’s Ukraine, yesterday’s Afghanistan outcome of putting trust in America, Europe

Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 7

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks