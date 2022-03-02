Iranian media: US blamed as the main factor behind Ukraine crisis

Afkar:
Leader: Ukraine crisis rooted in policies of mafia-like US regime that lead to crises
Aftab-e-Yazd:
- Tolerability of Russian economy in the face of sanctions
- Expert: Russian priority is currently security-military issues instead of economy; Sanctions will not keep the country back at least in the short run.
Arman-e-Milli:
- Unrepeatable chance: Arman-e-Milli reviews the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the issue of Iran deal.
- Iran’s neutrality will, on the one side, turn it into a party for provision of Europe’s oil and gas and on the other, save Tehran from the nuclear trap and possibly Russia from the Ukraine trap.
- This historic opportunity, given the possibility of the prolongation of the Ukraine war, will not be repeated for Iran.
- Hassan Beheshtipour: Iran prefers neutrality
Ebtekar:
Ayatollah Khamenei: We support an end to the war
Etemad:
- Setting the stage for the fatal blow
- Large-scale transfer of troops to Kiev, heavy bombardment of Kharkiv and clashes in the south
- What is the objective of invading Russian forces?
Etela’at:
- Leader: Iran’s unchanging stance is opposition to war and destruction
- Confronting ignorance was the most important position taken by Islam’s Prophet
Iran:
- Leader: We are opposed to war anywhere in the world
Jam-e-Jam:
- America is the perfect manifestation of modern ignorance.
- Train of racism at Ukraine’s station
Javan:
- Moscow: Europe should be free from nuclear arsenals
Kayhan:
- Leader: Ukraine victim of crisis created by America
- Yemeni people have been under bombardment for eight years, but the Westerners not only fail to condemn the crime but also support it.
Setare Sobh:
- Putin’s role in destroying Russia’s economy, property
- Danger facing people worldwide
- Moscow’s warning to the West
Shahrvand:
- Discrimination!
- The Ukraine war showed human plight is worthy of being dealt with only when it hits Western people.
Sharq:
- Iran deal overshadowed by Ukraine war?
- Giants flying from Moscow
- Large shipping and oil firms in the West cut ties with Russia.
- Reformists against Russian attack on Ukraine
Tejarat:
- Leader: Today’s Ukraine, yesterday’s Afghanistan outcome of putting trust in America, Europe