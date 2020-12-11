Iran Summons Turkish Envoy over President Erdogan’s Comments

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has summoned Turkey’s ambassador in protest at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “interventionist” comments during a recent visit to Baku, the ministry’s spokesperson says.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday that ambassador of Turkey to Tehran has been summoned over the “interventionist and unacceptable” remarks that Turkish President Erdogan has made during his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Iranian Foreign Minister’s assistant and director general of Eurasia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Tehran on Friday, December 11, 2020, to voice Iran’s strong protest against the Turkish president’s comments, Khatibzadeh added.

The envoy has been reminded that the Islamic Republic of Iran demands an immediate explanation from the Turkish government for the issue, the spokesman noted.

The Turkish ambassador has been also notified that “the era of territorial claims and warmongering and expansionist empires” has ended long ago, Khatibzadeh added.

“It was made clear to the Turkish ambassador that the Islamic Republic of Iran would not allow anybody to meddle in issues about its territorial integrity, and as its (Iran’s) glorious history testifies, it would not cede even an inch when it comes to its national security,” the spokesman underlined.

His comments came after Turkish President Erdogan provoked controversy when he recited lines from a folk song that promises a reunion of Azeri-speaking people from Iran and Azerbaijan Republic, who are now separated by the Aras border river.

The Turkish leader made the comments at a speech to the “Victory Parade” in Baku on Thursday.