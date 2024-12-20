Iran FM: US, Zionists Seek Disintegration of Islamic States

In an exclusive interview with the Egyptian Al-Ghad network on the sidelines of the D-8 Islamic developing countries summit in Cairo, Araghchi emphasized the behavior of the Zionist regime during the Gaza war and the genocide of more than sixty thousand women, children, and civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as its aggression against Syria and the destruction of its defensive, economic, and infrastructural foundations, illustrate the accuracy of Iran’s warnings about Israel’s threat to the entire region.

The foreign minister highlighted Iran’s presence in Syria in advisory roles to fight Daesh and other terrorist groups, warning about the resurgence of the terrorism threat to Syria due to the country’s fragmentation, which poses a threat to all countries in the region.

The foreign minister stated that the main purpose of forming the Resistance Axis in the region was to fight and confront the Zionist regime’s occupation and aggression in Palestine and to restore the Palestinians’ rights.

He emphasized that despite sustaining losses in the developments following the Gaza war and the martyrdom of some its leaders, the resistance inflicted heavy blows on the occupiers, which forced the Israeli regime to negotiate and accept a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Araqchi also dismissed the perception that resistance groups are followers and under the command of Iran as incorrect and noted that the Islamic Republic shares the goal of fighting the Zionist regime and supporting the Palestinian people with the components of the resistance front, stressing each resistance group operates independently.