IFP ExclusiveParliament

Iranian parl’t investigates daily ‘disappearance’ of 20 million liters of fuel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran's parliament

Iran’s Parliament has launched an investigation into the daily ‘disappearance’ and smuggling of 20 million liters of fuel, following recent statements by the Iranian president and parliament speaker.

Abdoljalal Iri, the spokesperson for the parliament’s Construction Committee, has announced the start of the probe into the ministry of oil, as the main entity responsible for the production and distribution of petroleum products.

Iri highlighted, “The disappearance of such a large volume of fuel indicates serious oversight weaknesses and organized misconduct in the production and distribution of petroleum products.”

The lawmaker pointed out the “blatant theft of public assets” without precise tracking, suggests the presence of organized networks exploiting the flaws with the fuel distribution infrastructure.

He held the ministry of oil responsible for the problem, stressing the need for a thorough investigation to identify and legally address those involved in the significant loss.

Iri noted that the price difference between domestic and international fuel, along with substantial subsidies, has created opportunities for profiteers and smuggling networks, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars daily.

He stressed, “The parliament, using its oversight tools, will continue the investigation until all aspects of the issue are clarified.”

