Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Report: Naval forces of Iran’s IRGC seize oil tanker in Hormuz Strait

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC Boat Persian Gulf

The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reportedly seizes an oil tanker in the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

Fars News Agency released the report, without providing further details.

The IRGC has yet to comment on the report.

Tasnim News Agency said the seized tanker had “apparently” violated maritime law.

Meanwhile, the US Navy said in a statement the IRGC seized a Panama-flagged ship.
“A dozen IRGCN fast-attack craft swarmed the vessel in the middle of the strait,” a statement said, referring to the IRGC Navy.

The tanker, Niovi, was sailing from Dubai towards Fujairah, another port in the United Arab Emirates, when it was stopped by Iranian forces, it said.

Last week, the Iranian Navy seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Sea of Oman and directed it toward Iran’s territorial waters after the tanker hit an Iranian vessel and tried to flee in violation of maritime regulations.

