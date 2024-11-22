IRGC commander: ICC ruling against Netanyahu signifies political demise of Israel 

The ICC said on Thursday it had found ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe that the Israeli officials were responsible for starvation in Gaza and issued arrest warrants for the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant.

Speaking at a ceremony in Iran’s southern province of Khuzestan to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of Basij popular forces, General Salami praised the ICC’s ruling as a significant victory for the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements.

He noted, “The seeds of resistance planted in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and Palestine have grown into deep-rooted trees, despite the efforts of global arrogance to uproot them.”

The Iranian commander remarked, “The current state of unrest in Israel, with everyone seeking refuge in shelters, indicates the regime’s instability.”

“The continuation of the conflict will lead to Israel’s destruction and the unity of Muslims will ultimately eradicate the source of corruption,” he concluded.

General Salami also assured the Iranian people that Iran will avenge itself against Israel for its aggression.