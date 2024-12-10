IRGC chief: Iran’s power ‘impervious’ to fall of Syrian gov’t

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Tuesday as he attended a closed-door briefing session at the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) on Tuesday over the situation in Syria, after militants, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), seized the capital Damascus and declared the end of al-Assad’s 24-year rule.

Briefing reporters after the session, the spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, said the IRGC chief provided an in-depth analysis of the status quo in West Asia, stating, “Our sphere of power and influence has not shrunk, and our military might has not suffered a setback at all.”

Salami also stressed that attempts aimed at the downfall of the Zionist regime remain high on the Islamic Republic’s agenda, praising the influential role of the late top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in the elimination of the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group, Rezaei added.

The IRGC chief also emphasized that forces within the Axis of Resistance have gained self-sufficiency in developing various types of munitions and military hardware, the Iranian legislator pointed out.

Militants waged a surprise two-pronged attack on Syria’s Aleppo and the countryside around Idlib on November 27.

Soon afterward, they seized control of several major Syrian cities, including Hama, Homs, Dara’a, and Suwayda, before entering the capital Damascus on December 8.

Armed groups, led by HTS militants, announced that they had fully captured Damascus, and confirmed reports of the fall of Assad’s government.