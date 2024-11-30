Major General Salami: Defeated forces in Gaza, Lebanon now leading brutal attacks on Syria

Salami blamed the Israeli regime for the recent militancy in Syria, saying the strategic defeats of the occupying regime in Gaza and Lebanon and its failure to achieve their goals against the resistance front have forced it to open a new front in the region.

He pointed out that the Takfiri terrorists, under the command of those defeated in Gaza and South Lebanon, have resumed brutal attacks on Syria.

The statement also mourned the loss of General Pourhashemi, known as Haj Hashem, who was killed in the outskirts of Aleppo. Pourhashemi was a senior Iranian military advisor and a long-time commander of Iranian military advisors in Syria.

General Salami extended his condolences over the loss and praised General Pourhashemi’s “bravery and dedication.”

The IRGC chief commander also emphasized the resilience and determination of the Iranian fighters and the resistance front, underscoring the importance of continuing the struggle against Israeli aggression.