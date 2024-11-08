IRGC chief commander: Resistance grandeur led to changes in US leadership 

Brigadier General Hossein Salami remarked on Friday that the administration of US President Joe Biden gave unwavering support to Israel’s aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, yet American voters rejected those who empowered the Zionist war machine.

Referring to ongoing Israeli aggressions against Lebanon, General Salami commented on the widely held belief that the martyrdom of Hezbollah commanders would weaken the Lebanese resistance movement.

However, he noted that Hezbollah had reorganized, regained control on the battlefield, and effectively halted a campaign backed by the US and other Western powers.

Asserting that Israel’s defeat is approaching, the IRGC commander highlighted recent True Promise operations I and II, carried out by Iran’s Armed Forces against Israel.

These, he said, displayed Iran’s missile capabilities and reinforced Iran’s commitment to supporting resistance movements in challenging times.

General Salami further emphasized Israel’s reliance on maritime trade, with 98 percent of its economy dependent on it. He suggested that destroying Israel’s ports and making the Mediterranean Sea insecure could potentially lead to the regime’s collapse.

Addressing the extent of US support for Israel, General Salami described the Israeli army as fatigued and led by demoralized leaders, noting that the regime’s economy was already in decline.

The IRGC commander concluded by stating that the world cannot stand against a powerful Iran.