IRGC chief: Lebanon Ceasefire humiliating defeat for Israel

In a message to Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem on Thursday, General Salami extended his congratulations to the Lebanese government, nation, and the Hezbollah fighters for thwarting the Israeli objectives and imposing a ceasefire on the regime.

The IRGC commander described the ceasefire as “a strategic and humiliating defeat” for Israel and pointed out that the regime failed to achieve any of its goals in the war against Hezbollah.

“The Israeli regime did not even come close to achieving any of its evil goals, aspirations, and desires,” he stated.

The senior commander noted that the ceasefire, declared on Wednesday, “disrupted regional political calculations and demonstrated that honor and resistance are sustained through courageous actions rooted in faith.”

General Salami emphasized that the acceptance of the ceasefire under the relentless attacks of Hezbollah highlights the regime’s decline and serves as a lesson to its supporters.

He suggested that, “The ceasefire could also signal the beginning of a ceasefire and the end of the war in Gaza,” which started last October and has left over 44,000 thousand Palestinians dead.