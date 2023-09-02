About the nature and benefits of yoghurt in the Iranian traditional medicine

Here, you will get to know the properties of different dairy products. We start by giving some insight into the use of yogurt in traditional medicine.

Dairy products in traditional medicine are generally divided into fresh cheese, old cheese, cream, buttermilk, sour cream, pasteurized milk, fresh local milk, Qareh Qurut, butter, curd, yogurt, and solid yogurt.

Most of these dairy products have a cold and moist nature, but some of them also have a warm and moist, warm and dry, and also cold and dry nature.

We will discuss the properties and nature of yogurt in Iranian traditional medicine.

Properties and nature of yoghurt in traditional medicine

Properties and nature of yogurt are two important factors in traditional medicine. The nature of yogurt is cold and moist, and the more sour and thinner it is, the colder and moister it would be.

Some of the properties of yoghurt are as follows:

-Quenching thirst in hot weather and strengthening sexual powers of people with a warm temperament

Increasing the moisture of the body and balancing the temperature thereof

-Using yogurt as a complete snack or even as a meal in summer

Consequences of eating too much yoghurt

-It produces raw phlegm. Thus, it’s harmful for people with a cold temperament and for people who have a cold stomach.

It creates white spots in the body of people with a cold temperament and causes colic and joint pain as well.

It causes a cold and moist mood in the digestive system and the liver, the joints, the brain, etc., especially in people with a cold temperament.

Some points about consumption of yoghurt

-People who suffer from indigestion and constipation due to coldness and flatulence should consume less yogurt and should avoid eating thin sour yogurt.

Trachyspermum, mint, thyme, kakuti, oregano, raisin, red flower, ginger, currant, walnut and black seed should be eaten as reformer of the properties of yogurt.

Consumption of yogurt with meat and sour foods causes food spoilage in the stomach and causes chronic diseases in the long run.

FAQs and answers about yoghurt in Iranian traditional medicine

1- What does reformer mean?

In Iranian-Islamic traditional medicine, for different food items, another substance is viewed as a reformer and they believe this would help balance the nature of that food and if consumption thereof causes problems in the body, the consumption of the reformer along with the food solves that problem.

2- What is the nature of yoghurt like in the Iranian traditional medicine?

Yoghurt’s nature is cold and moist. The best reformer for yogurt is trachyspermum , mint, garlic, kakuti, thyme, olive, oregano and black seeds. Solid yogurt also has a warm and moist nature, and its ingredients are walnut kernels, honey, thyme, mint, and aromatic vegetables in general.

3- When is the best time to consume yogurt in Iranian traditional medicine?

The best time for consumption of yoghurt is when you eat your snack after dinner. That is because yoghurt is a low-calorie and high-protein food item and the best one for late night. Eating yogurt in the late night snack will help reduce muscle shrinking while sleeping because yogurt proteins are such that they reduce muscle-destroying factors.

4- What are yoghurt’s benefits for the body from the viewpoint of the Iranian traditional medicine?