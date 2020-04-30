Minister Reports Big Rise in Daily Production of Masks in Iran

Iran has dramatically increased the capacity to produce face masks following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said, noting that the daily output in the country stands at around 6 million masks.

In remarks during a one-day visit to the northwestern city of Tabriz on Thursday, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said Iran was producing some 200,000 face masks before the outbreak of coronavirus, while the output has now reached 6 million masks per day thanks to the efforts made by the production plants and the popular groups.

The minister also paid a visit to a plant producing sanitary and medical masks at a sports center, staffed by female volunteers.

During the visit, Rahmani praised the Basij forces for offering voluntary service in all emergencies, noting that the promotion of the culture of altruism and creativeness in Iran has thwarted the hostile plots.

While the enemies were focusing on false reports about a shortage of basic commodities and medical supplies in Iran after the outbreak of coronavirus, such vicious plots were thwarted through good arrangement, cooperation from the society, and the supply of all necessary commodities, the minister noted.

Rahmani also stated that the ground has been prepared for exporting face masks and other medical supplies to the other countries.

Apart from the domestic factories that are producing detergents, at least 40 industrial plants have begun to produce disinfectants in Iran, he noted, adding, “At present, there is no shortage of basic and health commodities, and the country’s industries are prepared to export hygienic products to the neighboring countries and the other parts of the world.”