Israeli troops kill at least four people in West Bank

Police special forces fought a gun battle on Tuesday with armed Palestinians barricaded in a house in Jenin, killing two and wounding another man, the Israeli military said in a statement.

In another incident on Tuesday, a man who opened fire on Israeli soldiers was killed, it added.

The PA said soldiers firing from a checkpoint also killed a 60-year-old woman. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The previous evening, a Palestinian man was killed when his motorcycle was hit by an Israeli army vehicle, the PA added.

Another man who was wanted over previous incidents was killed by Palestinian security forces, the PA announced in a separate statement.

It noted the man was accused of opening fire on the headquarters of the security forces in Jenin.

The latest incidents bring the number of Palestinians killed since January when Israeli forces launched a major operation involving thousands of soldiers in cities and refugee camps in the northern West Bank to more than 30 people.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled their homes since the operation began at the start of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli troops have swept through refugee camps in Jenin and nearby cities, demolishing houses and infrastructure, including roads and water pipes.

Countries including France and Germany and international groups including the United Nations have expressed alarm at the scale of Israel’s operation in the West Bank and called for restraint.