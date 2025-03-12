Boeing grounded in Shiraz, southern Iran, due to eagle collision

The aircraft was grounded after an eagle struck its engine, causing damage and grounding the aircraft, according to the Director General of Fars Airports, Fakhruddin Keshavarz.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, as the plane was preparing for takeoff from Shiraz Airport to Tehran. The aircraft encountered the eagle immediately upon takeoff, leading the pilot to abort the flight and stop the plane.

After moving the aircraft to the parking area, it was determined that the damage to the engine and the aircraft’s braking system, which had engaged suddenly, made it impossible to continue the flight. Consequently, the flight was canceled by the airline.

This incident not only led to the cancellation of the flight but also grounded the aircraft during the peak of the Nowruz holiday season in Iran.