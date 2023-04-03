Monday, April 3, 2023
Iranian military chief: Iran’s space program moving forward at high speed

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Bagheri

The chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says launching and putting numerous satellites into orbit is another achievement of the Iranian armed forces over the past year.

General Mohammad Bagheri said Iran currently has two satellites in orbit which transmit the necessary data to the Islamic Republic each day.

General Bagheri noted that Iran’s space program is progressing at a high speed.

The chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff noted that the great success comes as Iran’s armed forces has managed to foil many espionage and terrorist acts of its enemies in such cities as Qom and Isfahan.

Iran ranks nine in the world in terms of independently succeeding in launching satellites into space after the former Soviet Union, the United States, France, Japan, China, the United Kingdom, India and the Zionist regime. Iran has so far launched a dozen satellites into space.

