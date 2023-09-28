IRGC aerospace force unveils Noor 3 satellite advancements, future space endeavors

Jafarabadi highlighted that within 1.5 hours of the launch, Noor 3 stabilized and embarked on its operationalization at an accelerated pace, dwarfing its predecessor, Noor 2, by two and a half times, he noted.

The IRGC commander added: “The launch also saw the deployment of three satellites into space, a testament to the IRGC’s growing capabilities in the realm of space exploration.”

He said the IRGC is eyeing international cooperation, aiming to launch small satellites for neighboring nations.

He went on to emphasize that the critical role of satellite technologies in modern warfare, underlining the strategic importance of space infrastructure for efficient military operations and global security.