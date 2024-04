The surgery happened in a hospital in Shiraz, Fars province, in southern Iran. The operation saved the fetus’s life.

Dr. Homeira Vafaei told IRNA News Agency that this rare surgery lasted three minutes and with a new technique, “we succeeded in cutting off the blood flow of an incomplete mass and saving the fetus”.

Emergency surgeries to save the lives of fetuses in the mother’s womb have been carried out in Shiraz for some time, and the operations have been successful.