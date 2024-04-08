Iran’s atomic chief highlights strides on Nuclear Day

Addressing an event on Monday to mark the National Nuclear Technology Day, the director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, said Iran is among the top three countries in the world in terms of the development of radiopharmaceuticals.

Eslami said the AEOI is seeking to fulfill the objectives of a strategic document that was ratified two years ago regarding nuclear prigram, noting the organization took giant leaps last year to consolidate the infrastructure of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy.

Facilitating treatment of cancer patients through nuclear technology is among the other areas the AEOI has focused on and has made progress in, Eslami added.

He also noted that irradiation systems will be installed in 12 centers across the country to prevent 130 tons of agriculture products from rotting.

Eslami also said plans are underway to open 50 clinics in the country for the treatment of wounds by implementing plasma technology.

Meanwhile, the second and third nuclear power plants in Bushehr and other plants on the Makran coast along the coast of the Gulf of Oman are among the megaprojects that are under construction, the atomic chief said.