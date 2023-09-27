Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Iran successfully launches Nour 3 satellite into orbit

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Zoljanah satellite carrier

Iran successfully launched the Nour 3 satellite into orbit on Wednesday morning in its latest show of force, the minister of information and communications technology made the announcement.

Eisa Zarepour announced on X social media platform that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace launched the imaging satellite by the Qassed (messenger) satellite carrier and placed it into orbit at an altitude of 450 km.

The satellite, equipped with advanced communication hardware, is tipped to improve Iran’s communications infrastructure, especially in remote areas.

Iran is among the few countries in the world that have the knowhow and technology to develop and launch satellites.

It launched Nour 2 satellite into orbit last year and Nour 1 in 2020 using the Qassed launcher.

Iran apparently has more satellite launches on the schedule for later this year as the country’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani announced last month, “two to three satellites would be launched into orbit this year.”

