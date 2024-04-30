IAEA chief to visit Iran

He will first hold talks with the Iranian officials over ties between Tehran and the IAEA and then travel to the central Iranian city of Isfahan to attend an international conference on nuclear science and technology.

Grossi last visited Iran in March 2023.

Grossi said in February that he would be visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran to tackle what he called a “drifting apart” in relations between the country and the IAEA.

Iran says the agency has been under pressure by the US and its Western allies to violate its main mission, which is the technical oversight of nuclear programs of world countries, and to take a political stance on Iran’s atomic program.