Iran sends 3 satellites into orbit simultaneously

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has launched three home-made satellites into orbit as the country moves full steam ahead with its space program.

Satellite Mahda along with two nanosatellites, Kayhan-2 and Hatef-1, were sent into outer space on Simorgh-1 satellite carrier.

They satellites were injected into an elliptical orbit with a minimum altitude of 450 kilometers and a maximum of 11-hundred.

The most prominent achievement of this launch was the multiple injection operation, which was successfully carried out.

Mahda is one of the lightweight satellites developed by the Iran Space Research Center used to test home-made satellite systems.

Kayhan 2 is a cubic-shaped nanosatellite used to stabilize the space-based positioning system technology.

The nanosatellite is capable of locating positions locally and independently of global positioning systems.

Hatef 1 is a cubic-shaped nanosatellite designed and developed to stabilize narrow-band telecommunications technology in the Internet of Things domain.

It’s the first time that Iranian space experts have launched three domestically developed satellites into orbit simultaneously.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in its space sector by developing and launching numerous satellites.

Iran on Saturday January 20, sent satellite Soraya into an orbit 750 kilometers above the earth. It was launched on satellite carrier Qa’em, which is capable of carrying cargo weighing up to 100 kilograms.

