Iran to launch 2 or 3 satellites by March 2024: Defense chief

Brigadier General Ashtiani expressed hope that the launch of the satellites would be successful.

Iran is among a group of countries worldwide capable of launching its own satellites into orbit, he stated.

The minister also elaborated on the latest achievements of the Defense Ministry, citing the homegrown Simorgh satellite carrier as one of the Islamic Republic’s great accomplishments.

Many countries around the world have special equipment to test their satellite carriers, the defense minister continued, adding that Iran must test its satellites through test flights, which imposes certain limitations.