Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Iran to launch 2 or 3 satellites by March 2024: Defense chief

By IFP Media Wire
Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani has announced that the country plans to launch two or three satellites by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which begins on March 21, 2024.

Brigadier General Ashtiani expressed hope that the launch of the satellites would be successful.

Iran is among a group of countries worldwide capable of launching its own satellites into orbit, he stated.

The minister also elaborated on the latest achievements of the Defense Ministry, citing the homegrown Simorgh satellite carrier as one of the Islamic Republic’s great accomplishments.

Many countries around the world have special equipment to test their satellite carriers, the defense minister continued, adding that Iran must test its satellites through test flights, which imposes certain limitations.

