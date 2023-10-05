Thursday, October 5, 2023
Iran pursuing programs to develop satellite industry

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran is on course to further developing its space industry and satellite technology.

The Iranian Space Agency says one of the country’s space programs this year pertaining to the domestic development of the satellite industry is to complete projects on Zafar 1, Pars 1 and Nahid 2 satellites as well as research minisatellites, to sign a contract on the design and manufacture of Pars 2 and Nahid 3 satellites and to begin work on designing and building the Pars 3 satellite together with a 30-meter synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite.

Another part of the country’s space industry programs is related to the development of the launch and orbit designation industry where steps have been taken in both domestic and international domains.

