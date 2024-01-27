Iran says E3 stance on satellite launching interventionist

Nasser Kanaani pointed to the statement by Britain, France and Germany on the launch of of Soraya, adding, “Achieving scientific and research breakthroughs, namely in the field of airspace, is among the inalienable and legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and such interventionist comments, which indicate the self-oriented approaches of the said countries vis-à-vis Iran’s progress, will not sap the Iranian will and determination to make ongoing progress in the domain of science and technology.”

Kanaani added, “Despite some arbitrary interpretations originating from the unilateral tendencies of some parties, under international law, the sky is the limit when it comes to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s scientific and practical activities in the field of space research.”

He said Iran categorically dismisses and strongly rejects “the imposition of such unorthodox approaches.”

Iran on Saturday January 20, successfully placed a satellite into orbit at a distance of 750 km from the earth by a local satellite carrier.

The Soraya satellite, launched by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corp’s (IRGC) three-stage satellite carrier, raised the bar for Iran’s satellite technology which had previously reached 500 kilometers from the earth.

France, Germany and Britain on Friday condemned Iran’s launch of the Soraya satellite, saying the technology used in the launching could also allow Tehran to launch longer-range weapons.

Kanaani reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran, under international regulations and standards, reserves the right to use peaceful technologies on the path to scientific-research and development.