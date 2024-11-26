IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Leader’s aide: Iran-Azerbaijan joint military drill a turning point for regional peace, security

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Navy

Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to Iran’s Leader on international affairs, says the ongoing joint military drill between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan symbolizes the growing mutual trust between the two nations, adding it marks a turning point in the region's history by “laying the groundwork for lasting peace and security in this sensitive area.”

Entekhab news outlet quoted Velayati as saying, “The joint military exercises, resulting from the prudent policies of the Leader regarding the South Caucasus, reflect the strengthening of brotherly relations and good neighborliness between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Velayati recalled that Iran was the first country to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence in 1918 and again in 1991 after the Soviet Union’s collapse.

He also mentioned that recent geopolitical events, such as the Ukraine crisis, saw the US attempting to extend its influence in the South Caucasus under NATO’s guise, to distract Russia from Ukraine.

“Iran effectively resisted the U.S. and regional proxies’ attempts to establish a strategic foothold near its northwestern borders, which would have posed a constant threat to Iran’s territorial integrity,” he noted.

The four-day Aras Joint Exercise launched on Sunday involves Iran’s and Azerbaijan’s special forces in Ardabil province.

The stated goals are “to solidify bilateral relations, enhance joint operations against organized armed groups, secure shared borders, and boost military capabilities.”

