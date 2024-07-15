Republic of Azerbaijan reopens embassy in Tehran

The Azerbaijani Embassy, in a message on its social media account, announced on Monday, “Following the negotiations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, on July 15, 2024, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran resumed its work at a new address.”

Baku closed down its embassy in Tehran after an armed assault in January 2023 that left the head of the embassy’s security service killed and two guards wounded.

The assailant entered the embassy with a firearm and went on a deadly rampage. After his arrest the gunman cited personal reasons for the shooting, claiming that his wife visited the embassy last year and never returned.

Citing mutual respect, good neighborliness, and the implementation of bilateral agreements, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said the resumption of embassy operations aims to boost bilateral ties between Tehran and Baku.

The foreign ministry announced in June that Iran fulfilled Azerbaijan’s demand to relocate the embassy to a new place with higher security measures in place.