Zarif: Israel seeks to sacrifice Azerbaijan, not support it

Zarif highlighted Iran’s role in the post-Islamic Revolution era, stressing regional synergy to cope with challenges facing the region.

He noted that Iran has become a reliable power, capable of safeguarding its territorial integrity and overcoming its 200-year security challenges.

This strategic confidence, Zarif asserted, enables Iran to pursue the policy of a strong regional strategy.

The Iranian Vice-President for Strategic Affairs also reiterated that Iran, with its geopolitical significance and abundant material and human resources, can become a regional hub for transit, technology, and energy.

Referring to the 3+3 initiative involving Iran, Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, Zarif stressed the importance of comprehensive cooperation to solve regional issues without foreign interference.

He proposed a mixed transit consortium to enhance regional cooperation following the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ensuring the mutual benefit of all Caucasus and neighboring countries.