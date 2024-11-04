IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iranian president to fly to Baku to attend UN Climate Change Conference 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is going to Visit the Republic of Azerbaijan next week to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference.

The event has been held annually since 1995 with the climate change topping its agenda.

The upcoming meeting is the 29th conference which will run from November 11 to 22 in the Azeri capital Baku.

