Iran, Azerbaijan conduct joint naval exercise in Caspian Sea

Hosted by Iran’s Navy in Bandar Anzali in northern Iran, the exercise aims to strengthen cooperation and ensure maritime security in the region.

The Azerbaijani Navy’s rescue vessels, G129 and A640, arrived in Iranian territorial waters on Monday to participate in the two-day exercise.

The exercise, named AZIREX 2024, is held under the motto Cooperation for Peace and Friendship.

It features various naval units from the Iranian and Azerbaijani navies, alongside units from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy and the Iranian National Police Marine Command.

During a briefing session held after the Azerbaijani vessels docked, the Deputy Operations Officer of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Mostafa Taj al-Dini, emphasized the importance of coordination in executing scenarios, combat organization, execution phases, support, communications, and safety.

The primary objective of AZIREX 2024 is to strengthen sustainable collective security and cooperation among participating countries, demonstrate goodwill, and showcase capabilities in supporting peace, friendship, and maritime security, he added.

The exercise includes various drills, such as aiding distressed vessels, providing medical and emergency assistance, conducting search and rescue operations, and ensuring navigational safety.