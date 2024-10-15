Iran’s president stresses regional collaboration in meeting with Azeri official

On Monday, Pezeshkian met with Shahin Mustafayev in Tehran, where he acknowledged the historical and cultural ties shared by the two nations.

Pezeshkian emphasized the need for a coalition among regional countries to achieve peace and stability in addressing tensions.

“You are our brothers, and enhancing our relations is of significant importance to us.”

Iran believes regional countries can ensure security and bring about solutions through cooperation, the president noted.

In response, Shahin Mustafayev conveyed Azerbaijan’s willingness to strengthen ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing that Azeri President Ilham Aliyev is committed to fostering tranquility and ensuring peace in the region.

Mustafayev affirmed, “We have no territorial claims against any nation, and we do not accept any claims from others regarding our territorial integrity, as we believe that regional issues should be resolved through dialogue among the countries involved.”

“As neighbors with a history of cultural and economic links, Iran and Azerbaijan have much to gain from increased collaboration and dialogue. By reaffirming their commitment to partnership and mutual understanding, the two nations can help ensure stability and prosperity in the region, setting an example for other countries to follow,” the diplomat stressed.