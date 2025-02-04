President Pezeshkian: Iran’s policy is to defend territorial integrity of regional countries 

Pezeshkian added that any change to regional borders are unacceptable to the Islamic Republic and underlined the need for unity among regional nations in the face of external influences that could sow discord.

The Iranian president underscored the importance of brotherly relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, noting that Tehran is interested in enhancing cooperation with Baku, among others, in economic, political, cultural and defense spheres.

He reaffirmed Iran’s determination to swiftly remove barriers in trade and transportation.

Pezeshkian said Iran also seeks to bolster relations with all Islamic countries and help strengthen the power of the Muslim world.

He warned that any divisions among Muslims could invite external interference aimed at creating discord.

Hajiyev for his part said Azerbaijan is willing to boost bilateral relations with Iran.

He also underlined the significance of Iran as a friendly nation, adding that the Azeri government is looking forward to Pezeshkian’s visit to Baku.