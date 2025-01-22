President Pezeshkian optimistic about Iran-Azerbaijan strategic partnership

The Iranian president had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev in Tehran on Tuesday, a day before the 16th meeting of the joint commission of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The development of ties with Muslim and neighboring countries is a principled policy of Iran, Pezeshkian said, adding that the Azerbaijan Republic has a special place in Iran’s foreign policy.

Tehran seeks to enhance its ties with Baku in all fields, the president stated.

Pezeshkian also stressed the importance of mutual agreements and joint projects in key sectors such as trade, energy and transportation, saying, “The continuation and promotion of this cooperation will turn the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic into strategic partners.”

The Azeri official, for his part, conveyed warm greetings from President Ilham Aliyev to Pezeshkian.

Mustafayev referred to the religious and cultural commonalities as well as brotherly and friendly ties between Iran and Azerbaijan, labeling them as the most important factor for developing relations between the two countries.

The two sides are seeking to create a road map to the expansion of their relations, he added.

“We believe that the resolution of our region’s issues will be possible only by the countries of this region, and the presence of foreign countries will not help us in this regard,” Mustafayev stated.

The Azeri deputy prime minister also extended an official invitation from Aliyev to Pezeshkian to visit the country.