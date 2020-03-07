Kulaneh Ash; Nutritious Broth from Iran’s Kermanshah

Living in the mountains and the harsh winters of the Kurdistan climate in western Iran have made Ash a special dish in the lives of regional people since ancient times.

According to the legend of Shahmaran (an eccentric legendary creature among the tribes of western Iran), it is cooked at different times of the year in the west of Kermanshah. Since ancient times, people especially in the Dalahoo area have been cooking this Ash as a votive food for Shahmaran.

Preparing this Ash is common among Kurdish families when a baby’s first tooth is growing. Kulaneh Ash is rich in vitamins A, B, C, E, K and D, carbohydrate, sodium, potassium, folic acid, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, iron, fiber, zinc, calcium, protein, selenium, Omega-3, Omega-6, sulfur, starch and more.

It also contains plant and animal protein and boosts the body’s overall energy level and muscle mass. So it’s very useful for people who do hard physical work, especially bodybuilders.

Kulaneh Ash is recommended for children and the elderly. Other properties of this diet include memory strengthening and Alzheimer’s prevention, joint pain treatment, vision strengthening, glucose control, blood pressure control.

The high level of fibre in this food improves bowel function, digestion and constipation. It also has antioxidant properties and prevents colds. This dish strengthens the immune system and protects it from a variety of diseases, especially cancers. Due to having vitamin B 12, iron, folic acid, it increases red blood cells and relieves anemia, so it is useful for people with anemia, pregnant women and fetuses.

The presence of vitamins A, E, C, D, B and many minerals in this food, will refresh, rejuvenate and strengthen the skin and hair.

As it contains vitamin D, calcium, magnesium and selenium, it strengthens bones and teeth and prevents osteoarthritis and osteoporosis.

Due to having Omega-3 and other minerals, this Ash improves the function of the brain and cardiovascular system.

Ingredients to serve 6:

Wheat: 300 g

Peas, lentils, red beans: 150 g each

Dried savory: As much as needed

Onions: 3

Ship bone: 2 medium ones

Red pepper, turmeric: As much as needed

Directions:

First keep the wheat in cold water for 6 hours to absorb water or even sprout. Then put the wheat, peas, the red beans and lentils in a pot and mix with some water and heat. Heating should be in a way that all beans and wheat are well cooked.

After they are cooked, add the savory. When all the ingredients are cooked, prepare the sautéed onion in a pan. You can also add sheep bones to make the Ash more delicious (It is forbidden for people with high blood lipids).