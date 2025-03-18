Iranians celebrate Chaharshanbeh Suri, an ancient festival of fire and renewal

Rooted in Zoroastrian traditions dating back over 3,000 years, the festival symbolizes the purification of the soul, the triumph of light over darkness, and the renewal of life.

As the sun sets, neighborhoods across Iran are illuminated by the glow of bonfires as a fiery prelude to Nowruz.

Families and friends gather in streets, parks, and open spaces to participate in the ritual of fire-jumping. Leaping over the flames, they chant the traditional phrase, “Zardi-ye man az to, sorkhi-ye to az man” (My yellowness to you, your redness to me), a symbolic act meant to transfer sickness and misfortune to the fire and replace them with warmth, energy, and vitality for the year ahead.

In addition to fire-jumping, the celebration includes other cherished customs. Children and adults light sparklers and fireworks, filling the night sky with bursts of color and light. The festive atmosphere is enhanced by the sharing of ajil, a mixture of nuts, dried fruits, and sweets, which symbolizes abundance and prosperity.

In some regions, people engage in qashoq-zani, a playful tradition where children knock on doors with spoons and receive treats from neighbors.

However, the joyous occasion is not without its challenges. In recent years, safety concerns have prompted authorities to issue warnings about the use of fireworks and fire-related activities, as accidents sometimes lead to injuries or property damage.

Municipalities have organized supervised public events to ensure safer celebrations, while encouraging citizens to preserve the cultural essence of the festival.

Chaharshanbeh Suri holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. It reflects Iran’s ancient connection to nature and the cycles of renewal, as well as the enduring resilience of its people. The festival serves as a unifying force, bringing together Iranians of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate their shared heritage and look forward to the fresh beginnings that Nowruz promises.

As the fires of Chaharshanbeh Suri fade, they leave behind a sense of hope and anticipation for the year ahead. For Iranians, the festival is not just a celebration of fire, but a powerful reminder of their rich history, cultural identity, and the enduring light of community and tradition.