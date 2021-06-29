Knowledge-Based Companies Display Products for Export at Tehran Int’l Exhibition Centre

Iran is displaying 800 knowledge-based products developed by 300 knowledge-based companies at Tehran International Exhibition Centre. The products are put on show at the same time with launching of a network of Iranian Houses of Export.

The head of the International Interactions Centre of Iran’s Vice Presidency for Science and Technology says the displayed products fall into 11 knowledge-based categories, including advanced equipment, nanotechnology, biotechnology, IT, electronics and medical equipment.

“[Creative and innovative] companies have significantly increased production of knowledge-based products. Moreover, they have adequate capability in production of knowledge-based products. This growth has obliged us to help such products enter international markets,” said Mahdi Ghale Noei, during the launching ceremony of five national knowledge-based projects on Monday.

Ghale Noei added that the government should use available means to help double the exports of knowledge-based products.

“In the area of international markets, there are various elements including sanctions and the coronavirus disease, which force us to develop different methods for presence in international markets. Accordingly, since last year, we put Iran’s Houses of Export on the agenda. Also, 30 Iranian brokers from across the world are cooperating with us and help Iranian companies export their products, to help increase exports of the [creative and innovative] companies,” he said.

The official said the International Interactions Center has also launched the Iranian Expatriates’ system where 10,000 Iranians living abroad have registered and are active.

Ghale Noei noted that Iran has also established Houses of Innovation and Export in Kenya, China and Syria.

“Next month, Iran’s House of Innovation and Export in Russia will be launched. We are working to add three more such houses in the current year. These houses both display technological products of knowledge-based companies and provide joint spaces for foreign experts to work with target countries,” he said.

The official said a key feature of these houses is the participation of the private sector. He said there are inherent risks to presence in international markets and the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology is standing with companies to reduce such risks. This, he said, is through the I Hit network that helps knowledge-based companies to export their products.